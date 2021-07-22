For the third straight weekend, downtown Poteau will be hopping, thanks to Historic Downtown Poteau.
For starters, there will be the Community Yard Sale, which will be from 8 a.m. to noon both inside The Pocket Park and along both sidewalks in the 300 block of Dewey Avenue.
“Anybody in the community that wants to set up (inside The Pocket Park) is a $10 fee,” HDP Executive Director Mary Parham said. “That will help pay for electric because every space has electricity."
However, the Community Yard Sale is not the most important thing happening this weekend in downtown Poteau. That will be thanks to Weekend of Local, provided by the state.
“It’s a brand new statewide event to help small businesses recover from the (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Parham, who said the three-day event will begin when the downtown Poteau stores open Friday morning and close late Sunday afternoon/early Sunday night. "(The local businesses) will get free statewide advertising and free graphics for their website and social media site, which is all provided free from the state to encourage everyone to shop local. We now have retail stores downtown that are open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so there will be someone open in downtown and running some sort of special or having a drawing all three of those days."