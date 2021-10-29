Last week, I attended an interim study put on by the Senate pertaining to funding for our state park system.
One particular item of interest to me was the fact that the Park Service has lowered its expectations for park collection fees. Originally, they projected $10 million as a goal. That number has since been reduced to $9 million.
My question is that in light of one of the busiest years on record in attendance due to the pandemic, then why have they only collected $2.5 million. Not exactly sure what their answer was. I still believe local residents deserve a discount on entry fees, and I will continue to pursue this.
As always, thanks for allowing me to serve. Never hesitate to contact my office if we can be of assistance. I can be reached at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7381.
• • •
Grego is a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, representing District 17. He can be reached at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7381.