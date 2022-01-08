A recent Tulsa World editorial called for more funding for state parks. I don’t disagree, but it's noteworthy that several years ago the Legislature passed $48 million in bonds to upgrade state parks. Robbers Cave State Park in my hometown of Wilburton received $8 million.
About the same time, “park entry fees” reared their ugly head. As a legislative body we were told these fees (a.k.a. taxes) would generate an estimated $10 million per year to save struggling parks.
Many local citizens have commented on upgrades to Robbers Cave, State Park, thinking these fees are not so bad. I wholeheartedly disagree. Bond money — not entry fees — are funding improvements. Every Oklahoman pays the price, whether they enjoy a park or not.
After a record year in park attendance, only $2.5 million was generated. Tourism has lowered estimates to $9 million. I don’t see that happening either.
As one of 12 children growing up near Robbers Cave State Park, it was one of few places our family could go because it was free. Now, with parking taxes, many families can't enjoy this beauty.
Last year, I introduced House Bill 1681 to allow a discounted rate for a state park of choice. The Senate didn't hear it. This year, I'm introducing legislation to restrict tourism’s ability to pass additional fees/taxes without legislative oversight. I also will push for final passage of HB1681.
State parks can use additional funding, but people who can least afford it shouldn't bear the burden.
As always, thanks for allowing me to serve. Never hesitate to contact my office if we can be of assistance. I can be reached by e-mail at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or by telephone at (405) 557-7381.
