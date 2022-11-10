The Pride of Poteau Marching Pirates saw 24 of its members make all-district.
Congratulations to PHS band all-district members
Members are Tobias Acree, ShayDee Breashears, Charity Burgess, Hailey Burgess, Skylar Campbell, Jaxon Cole, Blaine Cox, Cristian Gavina, Kylee Hogrefe, Jack Jordan, Kayden Kemper, Keirsten Martindale, Ashlynn Melton, Camila Morales, Michael Pershing, Alaya Ramirez-Martinez, Gavon Reed, Emma Rogers, Trek Snyder, Justin Steelman, Sam Stephens, Xylin Ta, Grant Thomas and Kaden Williams.
