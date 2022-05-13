First this week, I wish to congratulate Red Oak High Eagles on winning a state championship in baseball again. This is great that such a smaller school can compete on this level.
I attended Eastern Oklahoma State College graduation on Friday. I will always believe EOSC played an important role in my own development, and I'm always happy to see many young people beginning their journey with such a strong base of education.
As we celebrated Mother's Day last weekend, I'm always reminded of my own mother's saying: "It takes money to make money." I really believe this sums up the position of the state of Oklahoma making tax rebates available for project Ocean.
House Bill 4455, which has been signed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, created the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development (LEAD) Act of 2022, providing a 10-year investment rebate program for qualified capital expenses by specific businesses based on their creation of new direct jobs.
The bill comes in response to one of the world’s most prominent, enduring technology brands expressing interest in building the largest Gigafactory in the world in Pryor to produce batteries for electric vehicles. The project calls for 4,000 direct jobs at the Gigafactory and 4,000 additional support positions. The 3.3-million-square-foot facility (76 acres under one roof) represents a $4 billion-plus capital investment in our state.
Landing this deal would turn Oklahoma into a technology state, and would help all areas of the state by creating a new industry in a market with demand ample for manufacturing facilities statewide.
Oklahoma will always be an oil and gas state, but as the push for electric vehicles becomes more pronounced, we can't ignore this opportunity to further diversify our economy. Oklahoma can be the next United States auto hub. With our central location and our focus on building our workforce, Oklahoma is an ideal hub for this industry.
We've long said we want Oklahoma open for business and to create opportunities to improve our quality of life. This deal could further our progress toward this goal.
Hopefully we'll know this summer whether this vehicle for economic development will come to fruition or not.
