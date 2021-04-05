According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, LeFlore County has seen no new COVID-19 cases confirmed since Wednesday’s four new cases, which were one apiece in Heavener, Pocola, Spiro and Talihina.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 91 active cases were confirmed by OSDH. They were Poteau — 26, Heavener — 11, Pocola — 9, Spiro — 8, Talihina — 8, Wister — 8, Bokoshe — 5, Cameron — 5, Howe — 4, Panama — 3, Arkoma — 2, Shady Point — 2.
There have been 47 deaths in LeFlore County due to the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. Poteau had 14 deaths, Heavener 11, Talihina eight, Pocola three, two each in Panama and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.