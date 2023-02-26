featured breaking
Construction on repaving Broadway to begin Monday
After about of two years of waiting, City of Poteau residents and all visitors to Poteau will begin to see Broadway Avenue repaved.
In a press release by Poteau Mayor Scotty White, he said that the project will begin Monday morning near Braum's and head south toward Carl Albert State College, which is a distance of about 2.3 miles.
