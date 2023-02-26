PRE-CONSTRUCTION MEETING
Poteau Mayor Scotty White, back center, takes part in a pre-construction meeting Thursday morning at Poteau City Hall about the project to repave Broaway Avenue from Braum’s to Carl Albert State College. The project will begin Monday near Braum’s.
Photo Courtesy Scotty White
After about of two years of waiting, City of Poteau residents and all visitors to Poteau will begin to see Broadway Avenue repaved.
In a press release by Poteau Mayor Scotty White, he said that the project will begin Monday morning near Braum's and head south toward Carl Albert State College, which is a distance of about 2.3 miles.

Tags

Recommended for you