After LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum shared with the LeFlore County Commissioners at last week's meeting that "we're getting close" to needing a burn ban to be put into effect, the board did so at Monday morning's meeting at the LeFlore County Court House.
"We need to do it," Yochum said at Monday morning's meeting. "We finally qualify. We need it after 22 fires in six days."

