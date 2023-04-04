JOHN BUTLER SPEAKS TO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
LeFlore County Rural Water District No. 17 Representative John Butler, standing, talks to the Board of LeFlore County Commissioners, from left, District 1 Commissioner Vallard Campbell III, District 3 Commissioner Jamie Oliver, District 2 Commissioner and Board Chairman Cody Covey and LeFlore County Clerk and Board Secretary Kelli Ford during Monday morning’s meeting at the LeFlore County Court House. Butler asked the board for $27,715 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help the district. Also present at the meeting at the table were, clockwise from far right, LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum, LeFlore County Assessor Deana Morrison, LeFlore County Treasurer April Caughern and LeFlore County Court Clerk Mindy White, all of whom were present for the LeFlore County Budget Board meeting that took place just prior to the Commissioners meeting.
PDN photo by David Seeley
The LeFlore County Commissioners approved awarding $27,715 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to LeFlore County Rural Water District No. 17 to help the southern county water district with covering the remaining balance of an 80/20 rural infrastructure grant received for water meters being repaired. District 3 County Commissioner Jamie Oliver made the motion to award the $27,715 of ARPA funds to RWD No. 17 pending the verification of such a monetary ARPA fund award being approved by County Commissioners' accountant Nick Wann.
RWD No. 17 Representative John Butler told the board that there are about 500 to 600 people served water by his district, and that the majority of the water meters along with system of about 60 total miles are eight to 10 years old. Butler also said that his district is averaging about 50 to 80 percent water loss due to the lines that were put in place at the start of the 21st century were poorly installed and leak — making the district lose as much as 500,000 gallons of water.

