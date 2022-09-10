breaking
County Commissioners, Budget Board slate Monday morning meetings
The LeFlore County Commissioners and the LeFlore County Budget Board will each meet Monday morning at the LeFlore County Court House.
In the 9 a.m. County Commissioners meeting, the board will look to approve a resolution for a construction project on Raymond James Road, to approve a bid for property in Spiro and to discuss with no action likely taken on a grant management software program for the county.
