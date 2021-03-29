Meshek and Associates Planning and Grants Administrator Annie Vest told the County Commissioners at Monday morning's meeting at the LeFlore County Court House that the plan, once approved by the board, would take up to eight months to finalize. The total cost of the plan is $50,000, but Vest said that since not all of past Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds have not been used from a previous FEMA grant that the unused amount could be part of a restructuring to help fund some of the cost.
featured
County Commissioners get to meet with Meshek and Associates regarding hazard mitigation plan
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Streak of days without COVID-19 cases confirmed reaches six
- County Commissioners get to meet with Meshek and Associates regarding hazard mitigation plan
- Spiro male injured in motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon
- Damato, Twyman make OGBCA All-State, Brown named East Coach of Year
- OSDH reports no new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday in county
- Flood warning issued for Poteau River
- Review: A pre-WWII thriller in ‘Six Minutes to Midnight’
- Review: Manly men go on a bloodlust tear in awful ‘Nobody’
Popular Content
Articles
- State championships by school in LeFlore County
- Howe FFA Week celebrated during first week of March
- LeFlore County sees 24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday; Wednesday information unavailable; death count rises to 47
- Spiro male injured in motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon
- Flood warning issued for Poteau River
- Damato, Twyman make OGBCA All-State, Brown named East Coach of Year
- LeFlore County area teams in baseball, slow-pitch rankings (Week of March 22, 2021)
- Fundraising pancake breakfast set Saturday for local resident
- Hamilton Correctional Center welcomes new deputy warden, chief of security
- Review: Manly men go on a bloodlust tear in awful ‘Nobody’
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.