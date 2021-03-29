Annie Vest

Annie Vest, right, who is from the Tulsa office of Meshek and Associates, speaks to the LeFlore County Commissioners about helping the county with an updated hazard mitigation plan during Monday morning’s meeting at the LeFlore County Court House. LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum also was in attendance.

PDN photo by David Seeley

Meshek and Associates Planning and Grants Administrator Annie Vest told the County Commissioners at Monday morning's meeting at the LeFlore County Court House that the plan, once approved by the board, would take up to eight months to finalize. The total cost of the plan is $50,000, but Vest said that since not all of past Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds have not been used from a previous FEMA grant that the unused amount could be part of a restructuring to help fund some of the cost.

