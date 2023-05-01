NICK WANN SPEAKS TO BUDGET BOARD
LeFlore County Certified Public Accountant Nick Wann speaks to the LeFlore County Budget Board during Monday morning’s meeting at the LeFlore County Court House. Board members present are, clockwise from lower left, LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, LeFlore County Assessor Deana Morrison, LeFlore County Treasurer April Caughern, District 1 County Commissioner Vallard Campbell IIi, District 3 County Cimmissioner Jamie Oliver, District 3 County Commissioner and Board Chairman Cody Covey, LeFlore County Clerk and Board Secretary Kelli Ford and LeFlore County Court Clerk Mindy White.
PDN photo by David Seeley
The LeFlore County Commissioners heard concerns from Eli and Mandy French regarding a piece of property near the Wister exit on Cavanal Expressway during the board's weekly meeting Monday morning at the LeFlore County Court House.
Eli French, a local caterer, told the County Commissioners the property is planned to be the new home of Shepherd's Heart Church, but to help fund the the new church being built a 20-space RV Park is going to be built. Since the Frenchs also own an RV park, while not concerned about the competition, they were concerned about how it would make the property look since Cavanal Expressway is a scenic bypass since they are familiar with such an issue.

