featured breaking
County Commissioners hear concerns about Cavanal Expressway property; Budget Board gets information about ARPA, Tribal funds usages
- By David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
The LeFlore County Commissioners heard concerns from Eli and Mandy French regarding a piece of property near the Wister exit on Cavanal Expressway during the board's weekly meeting Monday morning at the LeFlore County Court House.
Eli French, a local caterer, told the County Commissioners the property is planned to be the new home of Shepherd's Heart Church, but to help fund the the new church being built a 20-space RV Park is going to be built. Since the Frenchs also own an RV park, while not concerned about the competition, they were concerned about how it would make the property look since Cavanal Expressway is a scenic bypass since they are familiar with such an issue.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- County Commissioners hear concerns about Cavanal Expressway property; Budget Board gets information about ARPA, Tribal funds usages
- Poteau City Council approves cleaning up properties
- Vikings swept by Murray State in series
- Slow-pitch state tournament matchups
- May 2023 sports calendar
- Veterans Appreciation Lunch taking place Tuesday morning at DAV Building
- Leflore female loses life in single-automobile accident Saturday morning
- Poteau City Council to meet Monday
Popular Content
Articles
- Baseball playoffs: Poteau, Spiro win bi-districts, Howe, Panama, Pocola win district titles
- Slow-pitch softball: Whitesboro, Pocola, Red Oak win regional crowns; Howe, Buffalo Valley also make state
- Pocola man arrested for allegedly attempting to use accident to cover up killing woman
- Poteau teen,infant injured in Friday night accident near Wister
- Thursday baseball, softball playoff scores, schedule for Friday
- Baseball, softball playoff postponements
- Leflore female loses life in single-automobile accident Saturday morning
- Slow-pitch state tournament matchups
- Cameron females injured in single-automobile accident near Webbers Falls (UPDATE WITH CORRECT DATE OF ACCIDENT)
- Talihina man loses life in early Sunday morning accident
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.