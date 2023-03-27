REESE BREWER
Frontier Metropolitan Planning Organization Representative Reese Brewer speaks to the LeFlore County Commissioners about State Line Road issues during Monday morning’s meeting at the LeFlore County Court House.
PDN photo by David Seeley
The LeFlore County Commissioners heard concerns regarding the need to have State Line Road repaired during their Monday morning meeting at the LeFlore County Court House.
Frontier Metropolitan Planning Organization Representative Reese Brewer told the board that representatives from Arkoma, Pocola and Fort Smith, Ark., recently took a tour of the heavily-traveled roadway, which has several potholes cause by years of trucks using it, that falls in part within the "city limits" of each town.

Tags

