Stewart Mayfield from Romaine Companies shared with the LeFlore County Commissioners information about how to chemically disinfect the LeFlore County Court House during the board’s weekly meeting Monday morning at the court house.
Mayfield showed a spray gun, that would cost $795 each, to spray disinfectant around the facility. He also talked about a floor-cleaning machine, with a value of $3,800 with a 10-year warranty, that could be used as well. He said that the county would need to by five gallons of the 707 disinfectant to make the project profitable for Romaine Companies, and that for each gallon of the 707 disinfectant, 128 gallons of disinfectant can be produced.
The board decided to table the proposed resolution until everyone had a chance to further evaluate the matter and to see if American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds would cover the cost.