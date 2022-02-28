After the LeFlore County Commissioners concluded Monday morning's meeting at the LeFlore County Court House, the board heard a presentation by Germinator Representative Tom Smith regarding air purifiers for the court house and its surrounding facilities such as the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department, the LeFlore County Detention Center and the LeFlore County Court House Annex in which is housed the LeFlore County Election Board, the LeFlore County 4-H and the Oklahoma State University Extension Office.
Smith said that his firm would go around and see where air purifiers were needed and install them for as low a cost as possible. He said that some purifiers, which Smith said have been installed in the Latimer County Court House, could cover as much space as 2,500 square feet, and that on average each air purifier unit would cost approximately $1,300 — or possibly at a cost of approximately $1 to $2 per square feet.

Tags

Recommended for you