The LeFlore County Commissioners will look to approve one or two resolutions dealing with the state opioid issue during their weekly meeting at 9 a.m. Monday at the LeFlore County Court House.
The board will have a chance to either approve a resolution to approve the Janssen Oklahoma Subdivision Opioid Settlement or approve a resolution regarding the Distributors Oklahoma Settlement Agreement — both resolutions. The matter was tabled at Aug. 1 meeting.

