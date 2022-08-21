breaking
County Commissioners look to approve resolution regarding opioid agreements
The LeFlore County Commissioners will look to approve one or two resolutions dealing with the state opioid issue during their weekly meeting at 9 a.m. Monday at the LeFlore County Court House.
The board will have a chance to either approve a resolution to approve the Janssen Oklahoma Subdivision Opioid Settlement or approve a resolution regarding the Distributors Oklahoma Settlement Agreement — both resolutions. The matter was tabled at Aug. 1 meeting.
