After having it brought up at last week's meeting, the LeFlore County Commissioners, with the strong urging by LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum and LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, approved to put in a burn ban for LeFlore County effective today, Sept. 7.
"We didn't get enough rain (last weekend)," Yochum said before the board made its decision. "I think it's a wise decision. It's very important to get out in front of it."
While backyard grilling is still able to be done under the burn ban, while the burn ban is in place no one in LeFlore County can set fires such as campfires or burn trash or other material that may cause grass fires which could get out of control under the weather conditions which made the board put in the burn ban.
Agricultural producers burning cropland, rangeland, forests or pastures as a preferred method of
managing their property shall be exempt from any resolution passed by the County Commissioners
that declares a period of extreme fire danger so long as the agricultural producers have complied with
the following procedures:
• Submit a written prescribed burn plan to the local fire department and, if within a protection area, the
local office or local representative of the Forestry Division of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture,
Food, and Forestry nearest the land to be burned that shall include the following information:
— the name and telephone number of the agricultural producer conducting the burn,
– the address and legal description of the area to be burned,
— the objective and purpose of the burn,
— a list of fire departments and sheriff’s offices that are required to be notified pursuant to subparagraph
c of this paragraph,
— a list of adjoining landowners required to be notified pursuant to Section 16-28.2 of this title,
— a description of any firebreaks used to define the boundary of the prescribed burn,
— a statement of prescribed weather conditions,
— a description of any smoke-management considerations, and
— an ignition plan for the burn,
• Keep a copy of the written prescribed burn plan provided for in subparagraph a of this paragraph on
site when conducting the prescribed burn.
• Notify the county sheriff and the dispatch center of the local fire department prior to conducting the
prescribed burn.
• Comply with the notification procedures outlined.