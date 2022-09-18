The LeFlore County Commissioners will meet for their weekly meeting at 9 a.m. Monday at the LeFlore County Court House.
The main items on the agenda will be to approve a petition for changing the name of LeFlore County Consolidated Rural Water District 1 to Consolidated Rural Water District No. 12, to approve a permit application for construction within the right of way at the intersection of Conser Road and Dallas Kelley Loop as submitted by Kiamichi Electric Cooperative, to approve a resolution to appoint newly-elected LeFlore County Assessor Deana Morrison as County First Deputy Assessor replacing Victoria Whitefield, to possibly designate federal forest service payments for the fiscal year 2023 and to approve an account agreement between The Community State Bank and LeFlore County regarding the LeFlore County Public Building Authority's account.
