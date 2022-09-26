The good news from Thursday morning's update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) was LeFlore County showed that more than half of the active COVID cases had dropped.
According to the OSDH update, LeFlore County only had 104 active cases, as opposed to the 236 from the Sept. 15 update.
Poteau still has the most active COVID cases, but that number dropped as well. After having 53 active cases as of the Sept. 15 update, Thursday's update saw that number drop to 30.
Just about all communities saw a drop in the number of COVID cases in Thursday's OSDH update than in the Sept. 15 update.
Talihina went from 28 to 18, Wister dropped from 25 to 12, Pocola went from 27 to 10, Heavener dropped from 24 to eight, Shady Point went from 11 to seven, Spiro dropped from 32 to seven, Howe went from 14 to six, Bokoshe dropped from 10 to zero and Panama went from six to zero.
Unfortunately, Thursday morning's OSDH update recorded LeFlore County's 95th death — which happened in Poteau.
Poteau leads the county in deaths reported either directly from COVID or indirectly from the virus with 33 deaths, followed by Talihina with 22, Heavener with 13 deaths (as one of its previous 14 deaths has been removed from the list), Pocola and Spiro with eight deaths each, Panama with six deaths (one new death reported) and Bokoshe with five.
As for the state, there were 4,346 new cases reported from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, making the number of active cases statewide jump to 10,439 and the overall total number of cases the state has seen since the pandemic began in March 2020 rise to 1,192,429.
The state is currently averaging 621 new cases per week, and the number of deaths from either the virus directly or indirectly from COVID now stands at 16,852 as of Thursday.

