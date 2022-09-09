breaking
County sees active COVID cases drop to 235, with still 95 deaths reported
- David Seeley
In the latest COVID update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) on Thursday afternoon, LeFlore County saw a drop in the number of active cases. After last week's OSDH update showed there was 246 active cases, this week's number dropped to 235.
Poteau still has the most active cases with 53, followed by Spiro with 33, Talihina with 28, Pocola with 26, Wister with 25, Heavener with 23, Howe with 14, Shady Point with 11, Bokoshe with 10 and Cameron and Panama with six apiece.
Poteau also has the most deaths, either directly from COVID or indirectly from the virus, with 33. Talihina has the second-highest death total with 22, followed by Heavener with 13, Pocola and Spiro with eight each, Panama with six and Bokoshe with five.
From a statewide perspective, Thursday afternoon's latest OSDH update showed Oklahoma saw 8,278 new COVID cases from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3, with an average of 1,183 new cases per day.
The total number of active cases in the state is 18,683, which is about a 1,200 active case increase since last week's report of 17,492.
The number of deaths also increased from last week's OSDH update as the total number of deaths either from the virus directly or indirectly from COVID jumped to 16,759, which is 39 more deaths than reported in last week's update (16,720).
