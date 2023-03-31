breaking
County sees another spike in active COVID cases, deaths count up to 112
- By David Seeley
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported in Thursday morning's update that LeFlore County saw another small spike in the number of active COVID cases as that amount went from 22 to 27.
However, only three LeFlore County towns have active cases as of last Saturday — Poteau with 11, Pocola with nine and Talihina with seven.
