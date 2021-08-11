The news Wednesday afternoon was not good from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
After last week saw a slight drop in active COVID-19 cases from 156 after being at 168 the week prior, the OSDH reported that the number of active cases spiked to 263 on Wednesday.
Poteau saw the biggest jump as the number of active COVID-19 cases doubled, 30 last week to 60 on Wednesday.
In fact, 11 of the 12 major LeFlore County towns saw a spike in their active COVID-19 cases.
Talihina saw then next greatest spike, going from 16 active cases last week to 40 this week.
Wister was the third of three towns which saw a double-digit spike of active cases, going from 19 last week to 31 this week.
Spiro went from 24 active COVID-19 cases last week to 32 this week, Pocola from 17 to 23, Cameron from 10 to 18, Heavener from five to 18, Bokoshe from nine to 12, Shady Point from eight to 11, Panama from five to seven and Howe from four to six.
The only LeFlore County town that saw a drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases was Arkoma, which dropped from nine last week to five this week.
The OSDH also reported one more death since last week’s update, that being an Arkoma resident, to bring the total deaths in the county from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 to 71.
The deaths are 23 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one in Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 500,311 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the OSDH website’s update Wednesday afternoon.