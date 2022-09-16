breaking
County's active COVID cases total 236, with 94 deaths reported
- David Seeley
LeFlore County saw one more active COVID case reported in the latest weekly update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), which came out Thursday.
The OSDH update showed LeFlore County gained one active COVID case, upping the county's total to 236 after last week's active case count was 235. The newest active cases are in Heavener, which saw its total go from last week's number of 23 to this week's number of 24, and Pocola — going from 26 last week to 27 this week.
However, Spiro's active case count dropped this week, recording 32 this week as opposed to its total of 33 last week.
Poteau still has the most active cases with 53, followed by Spiro with 32, Talihina with 28, Pocola with 27, Wister with 25, Heavener with 24, Howe with 14, Shady Point with 11, Bokoshe with 10 and Cameron and Panama with six apiece.
The death total either directly from COVID or indirectly from the virus, dropped from 95 last week to 94 this week.
Last week, Poteau, which still leads in the number of deaths either stemming directly or indirectly from COVID, saw one of its 33 deaths reported last week taken off the books. Now, Poteau is shown having 32 deaths reported from either the virus directly or indirectly.
Panama also saw a death taken off the record book, going from six deaths reported last week to five this week.
However, Heavener's death count increased by one, going from 13 last week to 14 this week.
Talihina is second on the list with 22 deaths, followed by Heavener's 14, eight deaths each in Pocola and Spiro and five deaths apiece in Bokoshe and Panama.
As for the state, Thursday's OSDH update showed 5,676 new cases were reported from Sept. 4 through last Saturday. However, last week's update showed that from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3 the state saw 8,278 active cases.
The number of active cases in Oklahoma as of Thursday was 13,985, an decrease of almost 5,000 from last week's total of 18,683. The average daily new case count is 811 per day.
The total number of deaths either directly from COVID or indirectly related to the virus stood at 16,798, an increase of 39 from last week's total of 16,759.
