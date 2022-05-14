In attendance will be special guest speakers Frank Cargill, long-time former district superintendent, and Darryl Wooten, current district superintendent of the Oklahoma Assemblies of God.
Pastor Keith Williams encourages anyone who has invested in Covenant Church over the years to attend the services which will highlight past and present accomplishments.
“We want to celebrate what God has done in the collective contributions and achievements of the past 100 years,” Williams said. “We will be honoring the legacy of the past and casting a vision for the future.”