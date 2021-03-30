The LeFlore County Health Department will have a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. For additional information, call the LCHD at (918) 647-8601. There also will be another LCHD COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 at the Reynolds Center.
