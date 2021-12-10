Last week, the Speaker of the House released a statement expressing House Republicans' stance on calling a special legislative session to address federal vaccine mandates. The mandates are facing court injunctions due to constitutional concerns, but those are not permanent solutions for Oklahomans who are faced with loosing their jobs if they don't comply and get the COVID-19 shot.
Last session, the Legislature passed House Bill 1236, which ensures our state can fight in court to secure our freedoms that are guaranteed under the 10th Amendment of the United States Constitution. This amendment guarantees that powers not specifically delegated to the U.S. by the Constitution nor prohibited by it are reserved to the states. Following the new statute, Oklahoma's Attorney General John O'Connor already has sued the federal government to stop the mandates for National Guard members, health care workers and businesses with more than 100 employees. Court injunctions have been granted barring mandates for health care workers and businesses. A decision on Guard members is pending.
Special sessions can be called by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt or upon the signatures of two-thirds of the members of each legislative chamber. We have enough Republicans in the House to request a special session, but we await word from the Senate and Stitt. Regular session does not begin until Feb. 7.
• • •
On another note, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority met Tuesday discussing bonds for improvements on the state's turnpike system. It's possible some of this money could be used for additional access to the Indian Nation Turnpike. I had an interim study earlier this fall, where we discussed how adding several on- and off- ramps to this turnpike would improve access for area residents as well as improve business and commerce.
Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz was to announce during Tuesday's meeting that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is seeking to develop its most robust long-range plan in its history. This includes the gathering of details needed to determine viability of projects, conceptual designs and funding options including the potential for bond funding. I'll be looking through his report and will continue advocating for improvements to the Indian Nation Turnkpike.
• • •
As always, thanks for allowing me to serve. Never hesitate to contact my office if we can be of assistance. I can be reached by e-mail at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or by telephone at (405) 557-7381.
• • •
