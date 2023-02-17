popular
Dad and mom — their kids are mirrors
- By Andy and Renie Bowman
-
- Updated
- Comments
Kids, even the adult versions, display the effects of the greatest influences in life — their parents. It can show up in being a mirror image of a parent, becoming similar in actions and reactions. Or, it can have the opposite effect. Sometimes, a person may decide that mom's or dad’s lives were not one they want to mimic, and they deliberately turn the other way. Either way, parents have an enormous influence on their adult child, and parents need to realize that fact.
While substituting for a few days as the receptionist at a local funeral home, I had the opportunity to be introduced to several people whom I had never met before. Family members who had lost their loved one would come in, many times as a family group, to grieve together and make arrangements.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Dad and mom — their kids are mirrors
- Six shot dead in small Mississippi town, suspect in custody
- Deadline for absentee ballots nears; government offices closed Monday for President's Day holiday
- Local individuals file for public office; election set April 4
- Wister man loses life in accident near Wilburton
- Actress Raquel Welch dies at 82 after a brief illness
- Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81
- Class A-B regionals: Whitesboro girls, Red Oak girls, BV teams roll to regional finals; Arkoma survives in double overtime,
Popular Content
Articles
- Antlers Welcomes New Restaurant
- Talihina female, infant injured in Friday night single-automobile accident
- Friday basketball roundup: Whitesboro edges LeFlore, Talihina rolls in district playoffs, Howe sweeps homecoming night
- Longtime Poteau lawyer, community leader passes
- Hodgen, Fanshawe girls make ORES state championship games
- Spiro, Pocola sweep LeFlore County foes on road; Poteau girls win
- Poteau School Board will look to purchase real estate, tend to personnel matters during Monday night's meeting
- Pocola School Board office No. 3 to have run-off election April 4; School bonds pass in Leflore, Monroe
- Male taken into LCSD custody after Tuesday afternoon shooting near Poteau
- Poteau School Board takes care of personnel matters in Monday night's meeting
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.