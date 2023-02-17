BOWMANS
Kids, even the adult versions, display the effects of the greatest influences in life — their parents. It can show up in being a mirror image of a parent, becoming similar in actions and reactions. Or, it can have the opposite effect. Sometimes, a person may decide that mom's or dad’s lives were not one they want to mimic, and they deliberately turn the other way. Either way, parents have an enormous influence on their adult child, and parents need to realize that fact.
While substituting for a few days as the receptionist at a local funeral home, I had the opportunity to be introduced to several people whom I had never met before. Family members who had lost their loved one would come in, many times as a family group, to grieve together and make arrangements.

