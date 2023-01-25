DATA SCOUT PRESENTATION
Phillip Carper, director accounts and sales for Data Scout, gives a 30-minute presentation of how its mapping system works Tuesday morning at the LeFlore County Court House. LeFlore County Assessor Deana Morrison and her staff began using this mapping system this week, which in the short-term future will have a public website to be used by individuals.
PDN photo by David Seeley
 
Both LeFlore County Assessor Deana Morrison's staff and some members of the general public got some information on how the Data Scout mapping system works during a meeting Tuesday morning at the LeFlore County Court House.
The LeFlore County Commissioners approved Morrison's office using Data Scout at its Jan. 3 meeting, and the program got started this week.

