Voters in LeFlore County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the Oct. 12 special municipal election for the town of Heavener and Howe should apply now. Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday Voters can submit a request logging on to www.Oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Request forms are also available at www.Oklahoma.gov/elections and at the county election board office at 103 North Church Street in Poteau.
Voters exempt from having a ballot notarized include those who are physically incapacitated, those who care for physically incapacitated individuals who cannot be left alone and voters confined to nursing homes. Those voters may opt to have their ballot witnessed by two people. Military personnel and residents living overseas, along with their spouses and dependents are also eligible for certain allowances. Military personnel should contact voting service officers in their units for absentee application forms. Residents living overseas may obtain absentee voting applications from any United States military installation or United States embassy or consulate. Military personnel and overseas citizens who are already registered voters in Oklahoma may apply for absentee ballots by going to www.oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Those who need to complete a new voter registration application should apply through the federal voting assistance program at www.FVAP.gov.
All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the county election board by 7 p.m. Oct. 12. The LeFlore County election board is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For additional information, call (918) 647-3701 or e-mail leflorecounty@elections.ok.gov.