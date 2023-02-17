The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail for the March 7 election is approaching, county election board secretary Sharon Steele said.
Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the county election board no later than 5 p.m. Monday to be processed in time for the election.
Absentee voters may apply in person at the county election board office or may send their applications by mail, fax or e-mail, but the Election Board as well as other government offices will be closed Monday in observance of President's Day.
An online version of the form may be filled out and submitted electronically at www.elections.ok.gov. Any registered voter eligible to vote in the election may vote by absentee ballot without stating a reason Steele said, however, absentee voters can activate certain special conditions in the following circumstances:
* Registered voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for physically incapacitated persons who cannot be left unattended may apply for absentee ballots only by mail, fax, e-mail, online or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.
* Registered voters who are confined to nursing homes in the county may apply by mail, by fax, by e-mail, online or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.
* Military personnel, residents of LeFlore County living overseas, and the spouses and dependents of each group may apply only by mail, fax or e-mail. For more information and instructions, military and overseas voters may visit the federal voting assistance program website: www.fvap.gov/oklahoma.
For more information on absentee voting, contact the election board by telephone at (918) 647-3701 or fax (918) 647-5262.
The LeFlore County Election Board is located at 103 North Church Street, Poteau. in the LeFlore County Court House Annex.