The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail for the Nov. 8 election must be received by the LeFlore County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday.
LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele said absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.
“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply,” she said. “Voters can submit their applications online, in-person, by fax, mail or even email.”
Steele reminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person. Voters who submit their application in-person at the County Election Board will be asked to provide proof of identity.
Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at (918) 647-3701. The Election Board is located at 103 North Church Street in Poteau and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.