popular
Dedication ceremonies thank local veterans
- By Randy Randleman Oklahoma District 15 State Representative
-
-
- Comments
Nov. 8 was a big day in Oklahoma as more than a million people turned out to vote in the general election. I hope that everyone who voted researched the candidates and expressed their own thoughts and feelings in their votes.
Voting is a fundamental right in our nation.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Last week, this week a busy one for me
- Fireman do it, so why not church-going men?
- Dedication ceremonies thank local veterans
- Sports Maven: Oglesby, Scott start season strong;
- 2022 Lights on the Island will be turned on Friday night
- Pocola Public Schools going virtual to end week
- Buffalo Valley splits with Kinta on road
- Election results now certified
Popular Content
Articles
- Wister's Ollar signs with Southwest Christian University for track and field
- Previewing Howe girls basketball for 2022-23
- 6 year old boy killed in Murder/Shooting/Suicide in Choctaw County
- Grey signs with Murray State College with championship aspirations
- Retiring D.A. looks back on successful 16 years
- Football playoffs Round 2 previews: Poteau-Clinton, Keota-Weleetka
- Murder charges filed on suspect in last week's shooting near Shady Point
- Pocola's Lairamore signs with CASC for softball
- PHS student injured in Wednesday morning accident on campus (UPDATE)
- How LeFlore County Voted in General Election
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.