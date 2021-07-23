I’ve heard from many constituents over the last year who have had difficulty receiving their Real ID or updating their commercial driver’s license.
When Real IDs began rolling out in March 2020, there were many issues with the system used. The process to receive a Real ID also takes longer than other things that tag agencies typically work on. Of course, office closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks and limited hours during the pandemic also resulted in a slower process for Oklahomans, and the state still hasn’t caught up yet.
The Legislature passed several bills during session to help address this pressing issue, and the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS) is preparing to launch MegaCenters across the state. The MegaCenters will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.
The Oklahoma City MegaCenter opens Monday at 1000 N.E. 10th Street, and the Tulsa-based location opens Aug. 16 at 7130 S. Lewis Avenue, Suite 190. There are no appointments but are first come, first served.
The MegaCenters will be equipped to process driver’s license or state ID renewals or replacements, as well as Real IDs. However, certain documentation is needed to complete the Real ID process. Check the requirements at www.realid.ok.gov before heading to a MegaCenter.
The centers will be able to service many Oklahomans thanks in part to a budget increase for DPS so it can hire more driver’s license examiners. The MegaCenters also will free up tag agents to do other routine functions like titles and vehicle registrations.
While we prepare to open these MegaCenters, we’re also working on the redistricting process for our five United States House seats.
Currently, the Legislature is holding town halls across the state to hear Oklahomans’ input on the new boundary lines for our five Congressional districts. The next meeting in eastern Oklahoma is 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kiamichi Technology Center in McAlester.
If you want to voice your thoughts or ask questions but can’t make it to that meeting, you can join a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 on the House website. You can also e-mail input or questions to redistrictoklahoma2020@okhouse.gov.
The Legislature previously approved a preliminary plan for new legislative districts during the session, which may be adjusted if necessary during our fall special session after we receive finalized date from the U.S. Census Bureau.
• • •
Last weekend, many representatives met together to spend time with each other’s families and discuss ideas for legislation to run next year.
This is a great opportunity to build relationships with one another and start collaborating on different policy ideas. When several people have the same idea for a change in the law, it’s better to work together on one piece of legislation than for each to work individually on separate bills. I’ll provide an update on this next week!
• • •
In the meantime, please contact me about anything I can help by telephone at (405) 557-7375 or by e-mail at randy.randleman@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of representing District 15!
• • •
Randleman represents District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes portions of Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Seqouyah counties.