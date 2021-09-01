While the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) did not report any new deaths from COVID-19 or complications from the virus in LeFlore County, the OSDH did report another jump in the number of active cases in the county in its latest update Wednesday afternoon.
After reporting a week ago that LeFlore County had 359 active cases, the OSDH website reported Wednesday after that the county jumped to 373 active COVID-19 cases.
The good news was five county towns saw active cases diminish as Poteau dropped from 94 last week to 87 this week for the community with the most amount of active COVID-19 dropped cases.
Howe went from 22 active COVID-19 cases last week to 18 this week, Pocola went from 21 to 18 and Bokoshe (13 to 12) and Wister (21 to 20) each saw one active case go by the wayside.
On the other hand, eight county towns saw a rise in active COVID-19 cases. Arkoma saw the biggest jump, going from nine active cases last week to 16 this week.
Spiro (48 to 54) and Talihina (38 to 44) each saw six new COVID-19 active cases reported. Cameron (16 to 19), Heavener (45 to 48) and Panama (12 to 15) each increased by three active cases. Shady Point went from 20 to 21, while Fanshawe saw its first active COVID-19 case reported in several months.
The good news is the OSDH’s website reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus.
Poteau has 23 deaths, followed by Talihina with 15, Heavener with 12, Pocola with four, Bokoshe and Spiro with three each, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 550,239 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH update.