LeFlore County District Attorney Jeff Smith has announced his retirement after 15 years at that position.
"After much prayer and reflection, I have decided not to seek re-election as district attorney of LeFlore and Latimer counties and will retire at the end of the year," Smith said in a press release. "It has been one of the highest honors of my life to serve the citizens of this district for more than 25 years — these last 15 years as your district attorney. I look forward to the next chapter of life as a husband, father, grandfather and, most importantly, a servant of Jesus Christ."
