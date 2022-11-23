Honestly guys, how much sense does dodging shadows make? Can shadows themselves inflict harm? Nope.
In the respect of inflicting actual harm, shadows are just like fear. Fear can make you dread and dodge, but fear itself cannot create the physical harm.
However, what it does to you is actually very harmful. Fear can take away the pleasure of simply living — the joy of the day. The onset of depression, anxiety, obsession about what-could-happen and loss of simple peace and happiness is the result. Not a tradeoff that anyone should want to make, but it is happening all too often today.
We tell ourselves that we are simply trying to face life realistically. That, “I am just preparing myself for the worst, in case it happens. By the looks of life right now, the worst could be around the corner, so I better concentrate on getting ready for it.” That kind of thinking ring any bells for you? If so, bet you struggle.
Now, I am not trying to tell you to stick your head in the sand, and pretend all is well. Stupid and blind, you and I ain’t, but I am trying to say this. The more you worry and obsess, the less you trust in your Creator, laugh and enjoy life. That doesn’t do too much for wanting to get up each morning.
Sick and tired of being sick and tired? Have fear, anxiety and depression parked front and center in the parking lot of your brain and refuse to leave? Probably some good reasons for that. Probably you have experienced some trauma in your life and don’t know how to move on from it. Probably you are fearful of more pain in the future and spend a great deal of time worrying about the possibilities.
Here is an important fact: You can learn to enjoy life more when you take control of your thoughts. Scripture says that your life and behavior is influenced heavily by your thought life (see Prov. 23:7).
Stay with me.
Fear that a ‘certain something bad might happen’ doesn’t make it fact. Fear is an emotion, and emotions are not fact — just feelings. Allowing your feelings to control your life isn’t fair to you.
So what is more fair?
First, acknowledge your fear is real, but realize it is only an emotion. Yes, your fear could have some reality to it, which is fueling your obsessive thoughts. So, to the best of your physical ability, logically set about to take real action to prepare for that dreaded one-of-these-days-could-be-a-reality.
Secondly, deal with your fear by reminding yourself to trust your Creator. He is real, always present, and does care about you.
Lastly, deliberately divert your thought life. Read positive books, hang out with friends who are uplifting, avoid shows that bring you fear and dread. Concentrate on finding daily little things to enjoy. All of this is aimed at getting you to let go of the thoughts that hold you captive.
In essence, give your brain a break!
• • •
Andy E. Bowman has been a Southern Baptist pastor in Oklahoma and Florida for more than 30 years. Recently medically retired from that field, he and his wife Renie now author the column “Coffeetime with Brother Andy,” writing on currently relevant topics from a conservative and humorous viewpoint. The new “Coffeetime With Andy and Renie Podcast” can be found at www.coffeetimecolumn.com or your favorite podcaster site.