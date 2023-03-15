featured breaking
Dolly Parton Imagination Library coming to LeFlore County
- By David Seeley
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library will be coming to LeFlore County as United Way of Fort Smith (Ark.) Area President and Chief Executive Officer Shea Foldvary told those in attendance at Tuesday afternoon's annual Poteau Chamber of Commerce Luncheon at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. He said it will be a few months before a soft launch of the program will take place.
"We are very excited about this program — which started in 1995 with a vision of Dolly — coming to our two Oklahoma counties — LeFlore and Sequoyah," Foldvary said. "This program provides age-appropriate books to children from birth to 5 years old. We know literacy is a big thing. This program we fundraised for. OG&E is going to give us an impact gift to get this started here in LeFlore County, which will be very beneficial."
