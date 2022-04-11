The Oklahoma Blood Institute is in need of donors for Tuesday's blood drive, which will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the OBI's Bloodmobile in the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center's parking lot.
OBI Account Consultant Tammy Crites said as of Monday afternoon, only seven donors had made appointments.
"Currently we only have seven donors signed up, and we really need at least 20 donors to support this blood drive," Crites said.
While walk-ins are welcome, OBI prefers donors to schedule an appointment by either calling (877) 340-8777 or go online to www.obi.org.
"Walk-ins are welcome, but by scheduling an appointment, it does help us anticipate supplies, need, etc …," Crites said.

