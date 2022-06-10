breaking
Driver who lost his life in last Saturday's fatal accident identified
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
The male driver who lost his life early last Saturday morning near Clayton was identified Thursday night as Ethan Broome, 19, of Talihina.
According to the report filed by Pushmataha County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Seth Leyba, at approximately 2:44 a.m. last Saturday, Broome was driving his 1997 Honda Civic eastbound on Oklahoma State Highway 43 northwest of Clayton when he overcorrected and crossed the center line, departing the roadway to the right side. The vehicle rolled 2.25 times and struck an electric pole, which in turn made the electric pole land on the vehicle and initiate a fire inside the vehicle.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Nye takes Howe softball reins, seeking to maintain success
- Jeff Goldblum takes one more bite out of ‘Jurassic World’
- HDP's first annual dog show coinciding with this month's Artisan's Market
- Driver who lost his life in last Saturday's fatal accident identified
- Southeast Region Youth Expedition taking place Friday, Saturday at CASC
- Poteau Public Schools hires new assistant superintendent, other staff
- Olsen wins 'Best of Show,' 'People's Choice' awards at 2022 LeFlore County Quilt Show for her entry
- Antlers Spring - Can You Help?
Popular Content
Articles
- Wister teen loses life in early Friday morning accident
- Unidentified male loses life in early Saturday accident near Clayton
- Poteau Public Schools hires new assistant superintendent, other staff
- Wister female, two children lose lives in single-vehicle accident Wednesday night
- Watson resident injured in Sunday morning accident
- Longtime County Court Clerk resigning June 30; Hall will become secretary bailiff for Judge Sullivan
- Poteau City Council, Public Works Authority approve FY 2022-23 budget
- Family of man killed by Pushmataha County deputies files civil rights lawsuit
- Poteau School Board of Education to have special meeting Wednesday night
- Six area softball players named OSPCA All-State
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.