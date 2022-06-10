The male driver who lost his life early last Saturday morning near Clayton was identified Thursday night as Ethan Broome, 19, of Talihina.
According to the report filed by Pushmataha County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Seth Leyba, at approximately 2:44 a.m. last Saturday, Broome was driving his 1997 Honda Civic eastbound on Oklahoma State Highway 43 northwest of Clayton when he overcorrected and crossed the center line, departing the roadway to the right side. The vehicle rolled 2.25 times and struck an electric pole, which in turn made the electric pole land on the vehicle and initiate a fire inside the vehicle.

Tags

Recommended for you