Early voting for Tuesday's run-off primary election begins Thursday for voters in LeFlore County. Early voting is available from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the LeFlore County Election Board office, located in the LeFlore County Court House Annex on Church Street.

State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax reminds voters that Oklahoma is a closed primary state.

