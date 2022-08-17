Early voting for Tuesday's run-off primary election begins Thursday for voters in LeFlore County. Early voting is available from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the LeFlore County Election Board office, located in the LeFlore County Court House Annex on Church Street.
“In order to vote in a party’s primary or run-off primary, you must be a registered voter of that party," Ziriax said. "While the Republican Party has chosen to keep its primaries and run-off primaries closed for the 2022 and 2023 election years, the Democratic Party has made an exception for Independent voters. If you’re an Independent voter you may ask for a Democratic Party ballot for the run-off (no Libertarian primaries were held this year).
It is important to remember that voters without a run-off primary election are still eligible to participate in all non-partisan elections on the ballot.
Voters who have requested an absentee ballot for Tuesday's run-off primary election are reminded that absentee ballots must be received by the county election board no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday. Absentee ballots can be returned by the United States Postal Service or a private mail carrier, provided delivery documentation is provided.
“Standard” absentee ballots can be hand-delivered to the county election board, but must be returned no later than the end of the business day on Monday. Only the voter may hand-deliver his or her own absentee ballot. Voters will be asked to show proof of identity when dropping off a ballot. Absentee ballots can be tracked using the OK Voter Portal.
For additional information, call the LeFlore County Election Board at (918) 647-3701 or (918) 647-4880.