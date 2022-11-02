Early voting can be done at the LeFlore County Election Board, located in the LeFlore County Court House annex on South Church Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Latest News
- Budget Board approves end-of-month appropriations; burn ban lifted
- Poteau P.D. investigating trailer break-in
- Early voting continuing through Saturday
- PVIA to continue using fluoride as normal in water
- Seven from area named fast-pitch All-State
- Choctaw Powwow set to Kick off Native November
- LeFlore girls open strong; Wildcats run by Savages in second half
- Area football district standings, playoff scenarios entering last week of regular season
Popular Content
Articles
- Sample Ballots Available for the November 8, 2022 General Election
- PHS student injured in Wednesday morning accident on campus (UPDATE)
- Local resident dead, two people in custody after shooting west of Shady Point
- Three Georgia children lose lives in accident south of Big Cedar
- Green Country Recovery Ranch making transition to 6:33 Recovery
- Several Halloween events this weekend, Monday
- Week 9 football: Poteau rolls to win; Keota wins District B-6; Spiro, Pocola rise in standings
- Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Aggressively Targeting Criminal Activity within the State’s Medical Marijuana Program
- Poteau remains lone team in AP Oklahoma high-school football poll
- Local resident inducted into 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Fame
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.