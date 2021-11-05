Early voting will end today for patrons in Pocola and Wister for their Tuesday election.
Pocola Public School is voting on proposition No. 1, which is a $600,000 building bond to renovate, repair and/or remodel existing school sites to include but not be limited to classrooms and sports facilities, and Proposition No. 2, a $500,000 transportation equipment bond to acquire three route buses, a wrapped activity bus and a wrapped minibus (people mover).
Wister is voting on a member of the board of trustees for an unexpired term between Billy H. Cullers, Carla Pride and Gene Heflin.
Early voting locations are open until 6 tonight.
For additional information, call the LeFlore County Election Board at (918) 647-3701 or (918) 647-4880 or go online to www.info@elections.ok.gov.