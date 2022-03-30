breaking
Early voting for April 5 LeFlore County elections taking place Thursday, Friday
Early voting will begin Thursday for LeFlore County voters for April 5 school board of education seats with Poteau, Heavener, Panama, Pocola and Wister public schools as well as the special school bond election for Howe Public Schools.
Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. April 5 have the option of voting early at the LeFlore County Election Board, located in the LeFlore County Court House Annex at 103 North Church Street, just west of the court house.
LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele said early voting is open to all voters.
"You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early," Steele said. "Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board — from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines."
Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the LeFlore County Election Board. Steele wants to remind voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.
For additional information, call (918) 647-3701 or e-mail to leflorecounty@elections.ok.gov.
The LeFlore County Election Board is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Fridays except federal holidays.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- HDP executive director shares what's new downtown with Kiwanis Club
- TSET Launches Online Vaping Cessation Support Group for Youth
- Locals help CLEANUP Antlers
- Close-To-Home Trip Ideas from Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation
- Pocola tops LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament seeding
- Early voting for April 5 LeFlore County elections taking place Thursday, Friday
- Roney becomes CASC's first wrestling signee with four-year program
- Wister teams rise in rankings, several more baseball, softball teams hold spots
Popular Content
Articles
- CASC softball season cancellation: CASC releases statement
- Five LeFlore County players make OGBCA All-State; two LC coaches receive high honors
- Poteau, Heavener baseball climb standings with twinbill sweeps
- Wister teams rise in rankings, several more baseball, softball teams hold spots
- Panama woman loses life in motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon
- Roney becomes CASC's first wrestling signee with four-year program
- Wister tops LCT Baseball seeding
- Wister baseball, softball in top five of rankings
- District Attorney announces his retirement
- LeFlore County Baseball Tournament final scores
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.