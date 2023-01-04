Early voting will begin Thursday morning at the LeFlore County Election Board for City of Poteau voters for Tuesday's election, in which Poteau residents will decide if they want to be the ones to vote for the Poteau Police Department Chief and City of Poteau Street Commissioner or to keep it as is with the Poteau City Council appointing people for those positions.
Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday only at the LeFlore County Election Board, located at 103 North Church Street in the LeFlore County Court House Annex.

Tags

Recommended for you