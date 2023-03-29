Early voting for Tuesday's elections dealing with city offices and school board seats will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the LeFlore County Election Board, located at 103 North Church Street inside the LeFlore County Court House Annex.
There will be two Poteau mayoral candidates — current mayor Scotty White and Jarrod Ridenour — and two Poteau City Council Ward No. 3, Seat 2 candidates — current councilwoman Connie Shockley and Karen Mills.

