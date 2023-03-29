breaking
Early voting for Tuesday's elections is Thursday, Friday
Early voting for Tuesday's elections dealing with city offices and school board seats will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the LeFlore County Election Board, located at 103 North Church Street inside the LeFlore County Court House Annex.
There will be two Poteau mayoral candidates — current mayor Scotty White and Jarrod Ridenour — and two Poteau City Council Ward No. 3, Seat 2 candidates — current councilwoman Connie Shockley and Karen Mills.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Early voting for Tuesday's elections is Thursday, Friday
- Pocola gets top seed for LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament
- Homecoming Committee Meeting Scheduled
- Tuesday on diamond: Poteau, Spiro baseball reach 8-0 in district; Pocola softball hits 10-0
- Monday on the diamond: Heavener, Spiro pull off extra-inning wins; Poteau stands tall at home
- Pocola, Red Oak open slow-pitch rankings No. 1; Wildcats remain No. 5 in 2A baseball
- County Commissioners hear concerns about State Line Road needing repairing
- CASC Regents meeting Tuesday afternoon in Sallisaw
Popular Content
Articles
- Miss CASC wants to share importance of less screen time for younger generation
- Poteau Schools hires new superintendent
- Three from LeFlore County make Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State
- Tuesday on diamond: Poteau, Spiro baseball reach 8-0 in district; Pocola softball hits 10-0
- Abducted LeFlore County infant found safe Monday in Sand Springs, mother arrested
- LCT Baseball: Wister gains top seed
- Red Oak man loses life in accident near Talihina
- Williams new Panama postmaster
- Wednesday baseball: Poteau, Spiro blank district foes
- Monday on the diamond: Heavener, Spiro pull off extra-inning wins; Poteau stands tall at home
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.