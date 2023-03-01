Early voting for Tuesday's special election begins Thursday, ends Friday

Early voting for Tuesday's special election will begin today for voters in LeFlore County. All voters will have the opportunity to vote on State Question 820 regarding recreational marijuana.

In-person absentee voting, more commonly known as “early voting,” will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the LeFlore County Election Board, located at 103 North Church Street inside the LeFlore County Court House Annex.

Voters who requested mail absentee ballots are reminded that mail absentee ballots must be received by the LeFlore County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters can view a sample ballot for Tuesday's special election by using the OK Voter Portal.

For voters who wish to vote Tuesday, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For additional information, call the LeFlore County Election Board at (918) 647-3701 or e-mail to leflorecounty@elections.ok.gov.

Recommended for you