Early voting for Tuesday's special election begins Thursday, ends Friday
Early voting for Tuesday's special election will begin today for voters in LeFlore County. All voters will have the opportunity to vote on State Question 820 regarding recreational marijuana.
In-person absentee voting, more commonly known as “early voting,” will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the LeFlore County Election Board, located at 103 North Church Street inside the LeFlore County Court House Annex.
Voters who requested mail absentee ballots are reminded that mail absentee ballots must be received by the LeFlore County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters can view a sample ballot for Tuesday's special election by using the OK Voter Portal.
For voters who wish to vote Tuesday, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For additional information, call the LeFlore County Election Board at (918) 647-3701 or e-mail to leflorecounty@elections.ok.gov.
breaking
Early voting for Tuesday's special election begins Thursday, ends Friday
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Early voting for Tuesday's special election begins Thursday, ends Friday
- Budget Board approves $120,000 allocation to LCDC fund to help handle payroll until end of fiscal year in June
- 2023 LeFlore County Junior Livestock Show Results
- Poteau Police Department chief tweaking things under his watch
- Sports Maven: Basketball playoff intrigue
- Community saddened by the loss of a beloved Doctor
- County Livestock Show Starts TODAY
- Poteau baseball spaghetti dinner fundraiser
Popular Content
Articles
- Basketball playoffs: Wister Wildcats win overtime thriller vs. Panama, Poteau teams advance, more results
- One person dead after shooting in Pocola
- Wister man loses life in accident near Wilburton
- Florida motorcyclist loses life in accident Monday afternoon
- Wilburton man charged with second-degree murder in last week's fatal accident claiming Wister man
- Antlers Welcomes New Restaurant
- Buffalo Valley Buffaloes win area final, advance to state; Whitesboro girls have another shot after losing nailbiter; more hoops playoff results
- Longtime Poteau lawyer, community leader passes
- Talihina female, infant injured in Friday night single-automobile accident
- Poteau woman dies after skydiving incident in Sallisaw
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.