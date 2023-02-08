Early voting for the three LeFlore County school districts — Pocola, Leflore and Monroe — in which there are elections Tuesday will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the LeFlore County Election Board, located at 103 North Church Street, Poteau, inside the LeFlore County Court House Annex.
LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele said that early voting will not take place at any of the precincts.

