Early voting Thursday, Friday for Wister Schools bond proposition
Wister Public Schools patrons can vote early on its $3,435,000 bond proposition from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the LeFlore County Election Board, located in the LeFlore County Court House Annex, located on North Church Street.
The main election for the bond proposition will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at polling places for Wister Schools patrons.
