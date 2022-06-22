Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at all county election boards’ offices.
breaking
Early voting will take place Thursday through Saturday
Latest News
- Early voting will take place Thursday through Saturday
- Primary Election - Tuesday, June 28th
- Just Announced: Taloa Music Festival at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant
- U.S. 59 near Long Lake Hill Road closed due to accident (UPDATE - ROAD NOW OPEN)
- Pollination investigation happening Wednesday at LC Museum
- Summer Solstice Walks slated Tuesday at Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center
- First federal Juneteenth holiday slated Monday; court house, banks, post offices will be closed, but Poteau City Hall, libraries will be open
- Monday final day to remove Memorial Day ground flowers off graves at Oakland Cemetery
Popular Content
Articles
- Two reported dead following Vian shooting, one having LeFlore County ties
- U.S. 59 near Long Lake Hill Road closed due to accident (UPDATE - ROAD NOW OPEN)
- Welcome to the 2022 Homecoming Celebration
- Driver who lost his life in last Saturday's fatal accident identified
- Talihina male teen loses life in ATV accident
- Wister teen loses life in early Friday morning accident
- Longtime County Court Clerk resigning June 30; Hall will become secretary bailiff for Judge Sullivan
- First federal Juneteenth holiday slated Monday; court house, banks, post offices will be closed, but Poteau City Hall, libraries will be open
- Choctaw Nation to collect household waste, electronics Thursday afternoon in Poteau
- Boil Order Issued for the Sardis Lake Water Authority
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.