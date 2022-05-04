The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed wind speeds from 86 to 110 mph from a supercell storm that was discovered Tuesday to have been an EF-1 tornado that hit eastern LeFlore County approximately 5 p.m. Monday.
The tornado touched down over Poteau Mountain Road by Horse Pen Creek and traveled north eventually crossing Oklahoma State Highway 83, just west of P.J.'s Country Store in Monroe and then picked up over Midway Road at the base of the Sugarloaf Mountains.
The debris was picked up on radar from 5:19 p.m. until about 5:30 p.m. in eastern LeFlore County, crossing Highway 83, heading northeast. It dissipated near the southwestern slopes of the Sugar Loaf Mountains right on the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line.
More than 400 power outages were reported from Howe to Monroe late Monday afternoon after storm damage, which included some houses damaged.

